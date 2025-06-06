NFL insider shares positive update on Sam Darnold at Seahawks OTAs
The final numbers might indicate the Seattle Seahawks had a below-average defense last season, but what matters is that they finished the year on a high note, performing at a top-five level. That makes what Sam Darnold did to them in a December visit with the Minnesota Vikings that much more impressive, and must have played at least a small part of the decision to sign him.
As for the rematch, Mike Macdonald's defense initially was getting the better of Darnold in the first team practices of the offseason, with Darnold throwing two picks in three red zone tries in the first open practice and two more the following day. However, according to one insider, Darnold got better and better with each new session.
Here's what Mike Dugar at the Athletic had to say about Darnold's performance against a potentially elite defensive unit at OTAs.
"Sam Darnold seemed to improve each day of practice. Even without Jones and Uchenna Nwosu, and only brief cameos from Reed and DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle’s defense is very talented from top to bottom... They pushed Darnold on the first couple of days and intercepted him four times... Darnold had several positive throws, though... Beyond the highlights, Darnold appears to have good command of however much of the offense that coordinator Klint Kubiak has installed to this point."
Practicing every day against Macdonald's defense should only help Darnold take that critical next step forward in his development. While he played at a top-five level for most of the 2024 season, Darnold will have to minimize performances like his last two starts for Minnesota, when excessive pressure led to mistakes, sacks and turnovers.
It's not likely to get any easier for Darnold in the pressure department, though. Seattle's offensive line is only replacing on starter from last season, when it was one of the worst pass-blocking units in the league.
