Sam Darnold, Seahawks offense continue concerning pattern against Panthers

If you thought that the Seattle Seahawks would roll over the Carolina Panthers today without facing any resistance, then you haven't been paying attention to Carolina this season.

After upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year, the Panthers are once again giving a good fight to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It's not hurting their case that the Seahawks offense has gotten off to yet another slow start, today.

At least Seattle's defense is doing their part of the bargain, and with a few minutes before halftime the score is tied at 3-3.

However, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense have yet to find any momentum. Even though they came into this week with the league's lowest pressure rate, the Panthers have consistently been able to bother Darnold in the pocket, with an assist from some tight coverage on the back end.

The result has been some more messy first-half play from Darnold, who's had several passes deflected. Darnold also coughed up another turnover when he was hit as he threw, resulting in a fumble.

To his credit, Darnold went full guts-over-brains to force a fumble of his own against A'Shawn Robinson, but the Panthers recovered the ball anyway.

Sam Darnold fumbles and forces a fumble in the same play but the Panthers end up with itpic.twitter.com/6sAO9if5Jl — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 28, 2025

This is part of a concerning pattern, as the Seahawks offense also struggled in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams and the entire games against the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts.

Usually Seattle would be looking for a big play from their new Pro Bowl kick returner Rashid Shaheed, whose return touchdowns against Atlanta and LA sparked rallies in both cases.

However, Shaheed may not be able to pull off his usual heroics, today. Shaheed had to leave the game early in the second quarter when he collided with a Carolina coach on the sideline. He is now being evaluated for a concussion and is listed as questionable to return.

The Seahawks need somebody to step up and make a play, but at this rate it may have to be a pick-six from Ty Okada or a fumble returned for a touchdown by Uchenna Nwosu if it's going to happen.

Whatever else happens in this game, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has to find some solution for these slow starts, or they'll risk a quick exit from the playoffs.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) participates in early pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at Lumen Field | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Tom Brady’s new rankings finally admit the obvious about the Seahawks

What Seattle Seahawks star Byron Murphy said about his Pro Bowl snub

Mike Macdonald earns some overdue consideration for Coach of the Year