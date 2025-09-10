Sam Darnold's rocky Seahawks debut ‘expected’ by NFL insider
Nate Davis of USA Today released his NFL Power Rankings for Week 2. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are atop the list, with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers, respectively, rounding out the first three spots.
Mike Macdonald’s new-look Seattle Seahawks were at No. 14 before last Sunday’s clash with the rival San Francisco 49ers in the Pacific Northwest. The team fell in a defensive struggle, 17-13, the fourth consecutive year the Niners won a road game in this series. Hence Macdonald’s team slipped to No. 19 in the rankings.
One of the issues was the shaky performance of new Seahawks’ starting quarterback Sam Darnold. He finished the afternoon throwing for only 150 yards and zero scores, leading the team to only one trip to the end zone. There was a chance to pull out a win late in the fourth quarter, but Darnold literally dropped the ball deep in Niners’ territory and San Francisco held on for the victory.
No surprise that QB Sam Darnold struggled in first game with Seahawks
According to Davis, it wasn’t a surprise that the eight-year pro had his issues in his first game with his newest employer. “Sam Darnold had won his previous two starts at Lumen Field…as a visitor. His debut playing for the 12s didn't go as well, but that's probably to be expected for an offense that's so fundamentally different from last year's edition."
That’s interesting analysis and quite true as the team hired Klint Kubiak, who spent 2024 with the New Orleans Saints, as its newest offensive coordinator. One of the factors that was supposed to play in Darnold’s favor was the fact that he and Kubiak spent 2023 with the 49ers. The Seahawks’ new signal-caller relied heavily on 2024 Pro Bowl wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Sunday. They teamed for nine completions, good for 124 yards. Meanwhile, the rest of Darnold’s pass-catchers combined for seven catches, good for only 24 yards.
Call it growing pains for Darnold and company, at least for now.
