Sam Darnold and company were the worst in the NFL in this key stat in Week 1
There was a lot of anticipation last Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks hosted the rival San Francisco 49ers. General manager John Schneider overhauled the team’s offense during the offseason, from a new coordinator (Klint Kubiak), to a new starting quarterback (Sam Darnold), to a remodeled pass-catching corps. A much-maligned offensive line has some new faces on the interior in 2025 first-round pick Grey Zabel at left guard and new starting center Jalen Sundell.
It’s only one game, but Kubiak’s attack was fairly lifeless in a frustrating 17-13 loss to Kyle Shanahan’s club. Perhaps he and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh knew what was coming given Kubiak was with the Niners’ organization in 2023.
Seahawks’ new-look offense stifled by the 49ers in Week 1
In any case, here’s a pretty humbling number when it came to a club that finished the afternoon converting only 30.0 percent (3-of-10) of its third-down conversion attempts.
Those 10 third-down plays added up to a mere 27 yards, and 16 of those came on a Darnold pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on third-and-4 on the Seahawks’ own 37-yard line late in the third quarter. Of course, the Seattle offense was limited throughout the afternoon. Keep in mind that only the Titans (133), Bengals (141), and Dolphins (211) gained fewer total yards than Mike Macdonald’s team (230) in Week 1. Kubiak’s offense ran 50 plays, meaning Seattle’s offense averaged just 4.6 yards per play.
Throw in lost fumbles by Smith-Njigba and Darnold (late in the fourth quarter) and it’s little wonder Macdonald’s club had the football for just 22:02 in the four-point loss. All told, it was a very disappointing offensive debut for a team that made a lot of changes this offseason.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from heartbreaking Week 1 loss to 49ers
Takeaways from Seahawks’ loss to 49ers in 2025 season opener
Riq Woolen beaten on 2 crushing plays in Seahawks loss to 49ers
CBS names cornerback Seahawks’ biggest remaining roster need