Seahawks urged to take versatile OL in mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks are counting down the hours until the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The Seahawks hold the No. 18 overall pick in the draft and they need to choose a player that could have an impact on the team for the next five years or so.
Sports Illustrated analyst Conor Orr believes that player could be North Dakota offensive lineman Grey Zabel.
"The Seahawks have needs almost everywhere on the offensive line and Zabel, as luck would have it, plays almost everywhere on the offensive line. The North Dakota State product looks incredibly clean from almost anywhere and doesn’t seem fazed when all the action is thrown at him via stunts and games," Orr writes.
With Zabel, the Seahawks won't need to put him in a box upon entry into the league. They can see where he fits best based on his skills and strengths on top of what the team needs, making him a valuable commodity.
Versatility can do so much in the NFL nowadays, so finding players that can play multiple positions are important towards the long-term success of a team.
Zabel is a player who can be plugged into the starting lineup for Week 1 this fall at a few different positions on the offensive line, and regardless of where that may be, he can emerge as a positive for the Seahawks.
The Seahawks have 10 draft picks to work with going into the draft.
