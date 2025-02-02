All Seahawks

NFL analyst hints Seahawks could go 'old school' in first round

The Seattle Seahawks have needs in both trenches, and a former national champion could be their choice in April’s draft.

Russell Baxter

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State misses a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State misses a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
What a difference a year makes, as well as a young defensive whiz. Roughly a year ago, the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with veteran head coach Pete Carroll. They targeted Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and they got their man.

The emerging coach had spent the 2021 football season at the University of Michigan. There he was head coach Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator with the Wolverines for that one season. A year later, thanks to this Harbaugh, he became brother John’s DC with the Ravens. In 2023, Baltimore allowed the fewest points in the league, totaled the most sacks, and tied for the NFL lead in takeaways.

In his first season in the Pacific Northwest, Macdonald’s defense overcame a rough start and finished 14th in the league in fewest yards allowed per game. The midseason acquisition of linebacker Ernest Jones IV from the Titans helped Seattle rank 16th in the NFL in rushing defense. One year earlier, the Seahawks gave up the third-most total yards in the league, and were 31st vs. the run.

In his recent mock draft, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah feels the Seahawks’ sideline leader could look towards Ann Arbor to fortify an intriguing defensive front via the 18th overall pick. “Mike Macdonald looks back to his old stomping grounds at Michigan to select (Kenneth) Grant, who would be part of a great interior trio with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II. Keep in mind that Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins are headed for free agency.”

It makes perfect sense. In 2024, the rival Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals saw Kyren Williams and James Conner run for well over 1,000 yards. A healthy Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco is dangerous as well. A loaded defensive interior is one reason the Philadelphia Eagles are playing in their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

