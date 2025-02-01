Seahawks can’t afford to let star run-stopper get away in free agency
It’s been a whirlwind two seasons for a productive defender who could very well be on the move once again.
Before the start of the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Rams sent 2023 team tackle leader Ernest Jones IV and a sixth-round in 2026 to the Tennessee Titans for a fifth-round selection in ’26.
While he only played in nine games for Brian Callahan’s club, Jones finished ninth on the club with 44 defensive stops. He racked up double-digit tackles in losses to the Packers (12) and Colts (10). Titans’ general manager Ran Carthon then made the perplexing decision to deal the four-year pro to the Seattle Seahawks. Hence Jones found himself back in the NFC West.
The 2021 third-round draft choice, who helped the Rams win a Super Bowl during his rookie campaign, wound up playing in Seattle’s final 10 games. He finished third on Mike Macdonald’s team with 94 tackles, not far behind Julian Love (106) and Devon Witherspoon. Jones added an interception and a forced fumble while knocking down two passes, and he amassed at least five tackles in each of his 10 outings (10-plus stops in 4 of those contests).
Recently, ESPN came out with its Top 50 NFL free agents heading into March. Free agency officially begins March 12. However, teams can talk to these players on March 10, hence the “legal tampering” period. In any case, Jones figures to be a hot commodity. He ranks No. 46 on ESPN’s list.
Meanwhile, Jones is also Pro Football Focus’ 58th-rated player on their Top 100 list. While he is PFFs’ 54th-ranked player at his position, his forte is run defense. One year after finishing next to last in the league in rushing defense, the Seahawks improved to 16th in the league in this area in 2024.
Seattle’s defensive unit jumped from 30th in the NFL in total yards allowed in 2023 to 14th in ’24. Macdonald played a big role in that improvement, as did Jones and others. The Seahawks would be wise to get him under wraps before mid-March.