Seahawks projected to gamble on Texas prospect as potential Abe Lucas replacement
There's no question that the Seattle Seahawks need to upgrade their entire interior offensive line this offseason. Left guard was a dumpster fire with Laken Tomlinson starting, the center spot was atrocious with Connor Williams and not much better with Olu Oluwatimi. Meanwhile, right guard was a disaster no matter who started.
If that isn't challenging enough, the Seahawks also may need a new right tackle, as it's become clear they cannot rely on Abe Lucas staying healthy with his knee issue. Lucas missed 11 games in the 2023 campaign and then underwent offseason surgery that was supposed to fix the problem. He missed another 10 games this year as he recovered, but then he wound up on the injury report several times down the stretch anyway.
Frustrating as it is, Seattle may have to reset at this spot even though Lucas looks like a strong starter when he's healthy. One option may present itself in the 2025 NFL draft. In a newmock from Pro Football Network the Seahawks use the 18th overall pick on Texas OT Cameron Williams.
PFN on Seahawks-Cameron Williams
"The Seahawks might be unable to bank on Abraham Lucas’ availability long-term. If they seek a successor at right tackle, Cameron Williams is a worthwhile investment with his size-defying short-area athleticism and foot speed at 6’5″, 335 pounds."
Williams has the requisite size and length to play tackle in the NFL, and if Lucas is able to stay on the field then they could slide him inside to right guard.
As is the case with every prospect, there are some concerns with Williams - most of all his relative lack of experience. He played 973 snaps at right tackle this year, but less than 150 total in the prior two years. Williams' grades from Pro Football Focus are also only average at best - posting overall marks of 56.1, 65.1 and 67.3 over the last three years at Texas.
Then again, teams don't draft prospects based on how well they graded out in college - they're looking for traits and upside that could pay off at the next level, and Williams has that covered.
