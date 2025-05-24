Analyst predicts Seahawks rookie could eventually replace Cooper Kupp
Prior to the 2025 NFL draft, many analysts projected the Seattle Seahawks to select a wide receiver in the first round. Instead, the team drafted North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel and waited until Day 3 to add a wide receiver.
The Seahawks took Colorado State's Tory Horton in the fifth round at pick No. 166 overall. Despite where he was drafted, Horton has all the physical tools to be an effective player at the NFL level.
The 6-foot-3 wideout posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 but only appeared in five games last season due to a knee injury. Fortunately, Seattle won't have to rush the rookie along since they addressed the receiver position in free agency.
The Seahawks added veterans Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a wide receiver room that features a rising star in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Kupp and Valdes-Scantling will play key roles this season, but one NFL analyst thinks it won't be long before Horton takes over as the secondary wide receiver. Last Word on Sports writer Austin Amber suggested the Colorado State product could eventually replace Kupp.
"Horton can be the outside player who they need to play alongside JSN and Kupp," wrote Amber. "Kupp is also on the downturn of his career, meaning Horton could become the WR2 on the team in a few years. Horton will have the opportunity to earn a starting job and build on the role as the years go on."
While it may take some time for Horton to take over, Kupp appeared to have lost a step last season in Los Angeles. The former Super Bowl MVP hasn't topped the 1,000-yard receiver mark since 2021. If healthy, Kupp can provide Sam Darnold a sure-handed target and excellent route runner.
If the Seahawks are going to make the playoffs this season, the defense may have to carry them while the offense integrates all of its new pieces. When Horton does get a shot, though, the sky is the limit for the Colorado State standout.
