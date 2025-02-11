Seahawks' rising defense ranked among best units in NFL
There were growing pains, but after a slow start to begin the season, the Seattle Seahawks finished the 2024 campaign as one of the NFL's top units down the stretch.
Additions of linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight, as well as surprise contributors like cornerback Josh Jobe and safety Coby Bryant helped fuel a late-season turnaround for the Seattle defense — a catalyst to the Seahawks winning six of their final eight games.
Seattle reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2020, finishing 10-7 but falling just short of a playoff spot (Los Angeles Rams owned tiebreaker).
Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson ranked Seattle's defense as the league's third-best unit heading into 2025. Despite having six pending free agents — including a few key pieces — Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald's defense is expected to make an even bigger leap next season.
"The Seattle Seahawks will be much higher in our NFL defense rankings when we reseed teams after the playoffs," Johnson wrote. "It typically takes a year for players to get a firm grasp of Mike Macdonald’s system, with the big leap coming in the second year. We already saw signs of it in the second half of the 2024 campaign. Seattle ranked seventh in Defensive EPA per Play (-0.024) after Week 7.
"In an eight-game stretch from Weeks 9-17, opponents averaged just 202.4 passing yards and 97.8 rushing yards per game with an 85.5 QB rating, 14 total touchdowns (1.75 per game) and a 35 percent third-down conversion rate. If the Seahawks can just shore things up at inside linebacker and find a little more depth at edge rusher, this can be one of the best NFL defenses in 2025."
Cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive lineman Leonard Williams were Seattle's only two Pro Bowlers, but the defense has plenty of young talent yet to enter their primes. It all starts, however, with re-signing Jones, who the team traded for in the middle of the 2024 season.
The only teams ranked higher than Seattle were the Philadelphia Eagles, who just won a Super Bowl via staggering defense, and the Houston Texans. The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions were the first two teams below the Seahawks, respectively.
