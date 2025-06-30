Seahawks insider believes Mike Macdonald could make shocking OL change
In 2024, only the offensive front of the New England Patriots received a lower grade from Pro Football Focus than the Seattle Seahawks. Interesting enough, Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Sports Network ranked the offensive fronts in 2025 for all 32 clubs back in late April. Even with the first-round selection of guard Grey Zabel came the first day of the 2025 NFL draft, the ‘Hawks found themselves at No. 31 on that list as well.
While Zabel is expected to be the starter at left guard next to tackle Charles Cross, and Abraham Lucas (if healthy) should hold down the right tackle spot, there are uncertainties elsewhere.
“At center,” explained Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports, “it’s shaping up to be a two-man competition between third-year pro Olu Oluwatimi and second-year pro Jalen Sundell. And at right guard, third-year pro Anthony Bradford and second-year Christian Haynes appear to be the front-runners after splitting most of the first-team reps this spring. Head coach Mike Macdonald said second-year pro Sataoa Laumea could also factor into the right guard mix, while also leaving open for the possibility that a rookie—perhaps sixth-round draft pick Bryce Cabeldue—could make a push once pads come on next months.
Oluwatimi took over during the middle of the season when starter Connor Williams retired, and proved to be a better run blocker than pass protector. Nine-year NFL linebacker Dave Wyman, co-host of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, had this interesting observation from earlier in June via the team’s OTA and minicamp practices.
“If you’re an offensive lineman on this team, you need to be able to run, (I was) watching them do those drills where these offensive linemen are just running (sideways)—they’re blocking and trying to push north and south, but they’re doing it while they’re running east-west. So it’s just a certain kind of skill.
“And so let’s say Olu just doesn’t do that well and Sundell does,” explained Wyman, “then he’s gonna get the job. So it’ll be interesting to see how this style fits different players.”
Keep in mind that during the club’s mid-June minicamp, Macdonald stated the following. “There’s a lot of competition. We haven’t settled some of the spots, and that means we have a lot of guys that are options, so it’s exciting.”
Oluwatimi started the final eight games in 2024 in place of Williams. Is it possible the up-and-coming pivot gets edged out for the job? The Seahawks are very determined to make things better when it comes to a team that allowed 54 sacks and finished 28th in the league in rushing yards this past season.
