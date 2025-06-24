Seahawks' Mike Macdonald shares excitement with first-round pick

All Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing along their rookie first-round pick in his first offseason.

Jeremy Brener

North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine.
North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are in need of some help on the offensive line, which is why the team went out and selected North Dakota State's Grey Zabel in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The No. 18 overall pick is expected to slot in at guard for the Seahawks immediately as a rookie, and that's large in part to his growth already in just a few short months.

ESPN insider Brady Henderson dove into Zabel's progress during OTAs and minicamp.

"As with all linemen, the Seahawks won't start to truly see what they have in Zabel until the pads come on in training camp. But what is clear now is that he's in line to start at left guard, where he has taken all the first-team reps and has been building a rapport with left tackle Charles Cross," Henderson wrote.

It's promising to see Zabel already get first-team reps, and that should translate into the season. Zabel also has a stamp of approval from head coach Mike Macdonald.

"Really excited about Grey," Macdonald said via Henderson.

"He is what we thought he was up to this point. ... [He's] hitting his spots, communicating, being decisive with Charles on the left side. I think those guys are working really well together, so I'm really fired up to see him in the fall."

Zabel will have to make some adjustments from college to the pros, but the interior offensive line is one of the easier positions to do that with.

At the end of the day, it's all about blocking, and Zabel does that extremely well.

Zabel should help the Seahawks right away, and he has the potential to get so much better, which makes things even more exciting for Seattle.

Jeremy Brener
