Seahawks linebacker room named bottom-10 group by PFF
Ever since first-ballot Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner departed the Seattle Seahawks the first time in 2022, the team's linebacker position has been shaky at best. They finally got some stability in the second half of last season after trading for Ernest Jones IV and thrusting 2024 fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight into the starting lineup.
Seattle is now heading into Year 2 with that combination after awarding Jones a three-year, $28.5 million contract this offseason. Knight got nine starts under his belt last season and played extremely well for a rookie.
But the Seahawks' linebacker corps still isn't being held in high regard by Pro Football Focus in its latest position group rankings. Seattle came in at No. 24, putting them in the bottom third of the NFL.
"Aside from Ernest Jones, the Seahawks‘ linebacker corps lacks experience," PFF writer Dalton Wasserman wrote. "The veteran leader Jones has earned an excellent 87.5 PFF run-defense grade over the past three seasons. The other projected starter is second-year man Tyrice Knight, who recorded a 65.4 PFF overall grade in his debut season. The next three players on Seattle’s depth chart — Josh Ross, Drake Thomas and Patrick O'Connell — have combined to play 42 defensive snaps in the NFL."
This ranking, given how unproven most of the team's linebackers are, actually makes sense. We need to see Knight be productive over an entire season, and Jones has to continue to show he's among the best in the league at the position. If that duo remains effective, there's a good chance this unit will rise way up the rankings heading into 2026.
At least depth-wise, the Seahawks are banking on Thomas, Ross and Patrick O'Connell to be decent if they have to step in at any point this season. There's no guarantee that would be the case with how little each has seen the field on defense in their careers.
Even at 24th, the Seahawks have the second-ranked unit in the NFC West. The Arizona Cardinals (No. 29) and the Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) were both below Seattle. The San Francisco 49ers came in at No. 7 as one of the best units in the league.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks reunite with former Pro Bowl cornerback
Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025
Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs
NFL insider urges Seahawks to trade for disgruntled Bengals star