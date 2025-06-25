Analyst says Seattle Seahawks could be 'aggressive sellers' at NFL trade deadline
The Seattle Seahawks have been named a team that could be "aggressive sellers" at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. That might seem confusing given their offseason spending, but according to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, much of their offseason has fallen in this category.
Kay says they signaled an incoming rebuild when they moved on from the "triumvirate of Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett." However, they decided not to go into the season with a roster full of inexperienced players. Instead, they signed Sam Darnold at quarterback and Cooper Kupp at wide receiver. As if that wasn't enough, they also landed former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency.
Should these moves fail to bring the results head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider expect, Kay says they could be actively selling at the trade deadline.
"If the Darnold experiment fails to pay off—the first-round pick-turned-journeyman has a long history of underwhelming as a starter outside of his lone season with the Minnesota Vikings—it could quickly lead to Seattle opting to strip things down to the studs and forge ahead with a youth movement led by Milroe."
It's never fun to think about a team selling off talent, but if the Seahawks aren't going to make a run, it would be wise to see what they have in young players such as quarterback Jalen Milroe. Of course, it's far too early to think about such things, especially on the heels of a 10-win season.
