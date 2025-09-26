Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba blasts penalty on hot mic: 'That's some (BS)'
After three straight red hot games to start the season, it's been a pretty quiet night for Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Arizona Cardinals. With the game winding down, the Seattle Seahawks' star wide receiver has totaled just two catches for 21 receiving yards as Arizona's defense has focused on shutting him down.
That happens from time to time even for great pass-catchers, but JSN is clearly frustrated by not getting more opportunities tonight. He's letting it show, too. With 11:44 to go in the game, Smith-Njigba was flagged for a hold that negated a touchdown by Zach Charbonnet.
JSN flag nixes TD
The frustrating thing is that JSN didn't even need to make the block in question for Charbonnet to score. As the official was announcing the penalty to the crowd (and millions watch at home) JSN walked by and let him know how he felt about the call.
JSN swears on hot mic
In his defense, penalties that have no impact on the outcome of the play are a bit of BS - especially when the outcome is a touchdown.
In any case, the Seahawks had to settle for a field goal after the touchdown was called back. The Cardinals offense doesn't seem like it's capable of putting up a real fight, though. Seattle leads 20-6 with six minutes to go in the game.
