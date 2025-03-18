Seahawks land George Fant replacement in 2025 NFL mock draft
Despite being among the most active teams through the first week of NFL free agency, the Seattle Seahawks still have some work to do along their offensive line. The team released veteran right tackle George Fant at the start of the new league year and hasn't yet signed a replacement.
Considering the offensive line is arguably the team's biggest weakness, don't be surprised to see Seattle address it in the 2025 NFL draft. The Seahawks would probably benefit from addressing more than just the right tackle spot, but they've got to start somewhere.
A new mock draft from Pro Football Focus projects the team to select Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the 18th overall pick.
"With Charles Cross solidifying the left tackle position, the Seahawks need to fill the right side with a reliable body," wrote PFF's John Kosko. "Simmons was Ohio State’s left tackle for the past two seasons and their right tackle in 2022. He is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 season, but his movement skills and positional versatility should provide Seattle with options."
In terms of value, Simmons is ranked No. 18 on PFF's big board for the 2025 NFL draft. Despite playing exclusively at left tackle over the last two seasons, Simmons logged a full year at right tackle in 2022.
What Simmons lacks in strength he makes up for in technique and footwork. Quarterback Sam Darnold probably wouldn't mind seeing the Seahawks draft the Buckeyes offensive tackle. In 2024, Simmons didn't allow a sack over six games.
