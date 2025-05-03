2025 NFL Draft: Jalen Milroe says all the right things following first Seahawks practice
The Seattle Seahawks are excited about their third-round pick in Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Milroe may not be the starting quarterback after the team signed Sam Darnold to a three-year deal in the offseason and Drew Lock inked a one-year contract as well, but the Seahawks view their rookie in high regard.
Milroe spoke with reporters after the first day of rookie minicamp, where he sounded like someone who could be a franchise quarterback someday down the line.
“You’ve got to know it like the back of your hand,” Milroe said via The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar. “You’ve got to get extra time in with the coaches. One thing that’s for certain: The meeting time is not enough for grasping the offense. You’ve got to take extra time aside when you’re not around the coaches, whether you’re with your teammates, whether you’re at home.
“Always (take) time to grow and learn the system because when you know the system, when you have great preparation, you play even better. And it (rubs) off on other guys.”
Players in Milroe's position may be discouraged about playing third on the depth chart as a Day 2 pick, but he is simply focused on his development rather than his spot on the team.
“Everyone was caring about each other because we’re trying to reach the same goal,” Milroe said via Dugar.
“No matter where you’re at on the depth chart, we’re all trying to be successful. That’s something I saw and was really happy about because we have a lot of good dudes that were on the football field today.”
Milroe will continue his development as the Seahawks continue to move into rookie minicamp.
