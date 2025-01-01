3 Seahawks in Running For 2024 Pro Bowl
Three Seattle Seahawks players were named top 10 at their position in Pro Bowl voting, with the final rosters set to be released on Thursday.
Defensive tackle Leonard Williams and safeties Coby Bryant and Julian Love all made the penultimate list following voting from fans, coaches and players. They can make the 2024 Pro Bowl as a primary or alternate.
Players at each position are ranked based on votes received. Williams was the highest ranked of three at fourth among defensive tackles despite his positional flexibility.
Williams has logged arguably the most dominant season in his 10-year career, piling up 59 total tackles with one game to play in addition to nine sacks, a pick-six, three pass deflections, 26 quarterback hits and a career-high 15 tackles for loss.
He also missed one game this season and is eighth in the league at his position in pressures (52) and 12th in run stops (23), per Pro Football Focus. Williams’ nine sacks are tied for fourth among interior defensive linemen.
Williams has made the Pro Bowl just once, and that was back in 2016 — just his second season in the NFL. He’s never made an All-Pro team but is a prime candidate this season.
Even though Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has said they don’t identify the team’s safeties as free and strong safeties, the Pro Bowl voting splits them. Love ranked ninth among strong safeties and Bryant was 10th among strong safeties.
If Bryant, a 2022 fourth-round pick, were to even earn an alternate nod, it would be an incredible rise from a player who entered the 2024 season in limbo. Bryant began a position change from cornerback to safety last season but played in just nine games.
This season, Bryant has played in all 16 games and stepped into a starting role in Week 7 following Rayshawn Jenkins’ hand injury. He played well enough to maintain that role when Jenkins returned and now has 66 total tackles, six pass deflections, a forced fumble and three interceptions — one of which he returned for a 69-yard touchdown.
Love has been one of the distinguished leaders on Seattle’s defense this season and is gunning for his second straight Pro Bowl selection. Through 16 games, he has 103 tackles, nine pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and three tackles for loss.
Statistically, Love’s 2023 season was better. But he’s allowed significantly less production in coverage, trimming 257 yards off his total allowed last season, per PFF.
A few notable snubs from the top 10 lists include cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Witherspoon, while not having as many flashy statistics in his second season, is first among all cornerbacks in tackles (89) and is tied for first in stops (35). His impact outside the box score has also been as significant as any defender in the league creating opportunities for teammates.
Witherspoon made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season.
Smith-Njigba may be even more baffling. He’s seventh in the NFL in catches (96), eighth in receiving yards (1,121) and has the most receiving yards out of the slot (984) in the league. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is the second leading slot receiver with 666 yards from that alignment.
Regardless, Seattle has at least three players who may earn Pro Bowl nods in 2024. Williams is most likely to land on the NFC roster, with the safeties currently a toss-up.
