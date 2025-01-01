By the Numbers: Dissecting Why the Seahawks Missed the Playoffs
The Seahawks are now eliminated from playoff contention for the 2024 season. That marks the second straight year Seattle will be watching the playoffs from home.
How did this happen? Here are some stats and figures that went into their disappointing elimination.
5
Geno Smith threw five interceptions in the redzone, which led the NFL. Smith had some great moments this season as Seattle's quarterback. His 70.2 percent completion percentage is a career-high and ranked fourth-best in the NFL. He also led three game-winning drives. However, a few soul-crushing mistakes by Smith cost Seattle severely in big moments.
24
The Seahawks had 24 giveaways on offense and special teams. Only five NFL teams had more turnovers than Seattle. The Seahawks went 3-6 in games where they turned the ball over more than once. Geno Smith threw 15 interceptions, second-most in the NFL, but he was far from the only problem. D.K. Metcalf lost two fumbles, both in Seattle losses.
93.8
Running the ball was a struggle for most of the season in Seattle. The offensive line struggled to open holes. Also, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb inexplicably abandoned the run at times during the season. Seattle averaged 93.8 rushing yards per game, third-to-last in the NFL.
The running game topped 100 yards just eight times this season. For reference, the Detroit Lions have exceeded 100 rushing yards in 15 of their 16 games so far in 2024. Running the ball is an essential part of building a successful football team. It takes pressure off the quarterback and allows the defense time to rest and make adjustments. Seattle was out of sorts on several occasions because of their inability to run the ball.
27.8
Seattle averaged starting each possession on their own 27.8-yard line. That ranked 30th in the NFL. They consistently gave themselves long fields. With how flawed the offense turned out to be, giving the offense a long field to start a drive was not a winning formula. At times, this was an indictment of the defense's struggles early in the year and Seattle's trouble on special teams.
964
The Seahawks had 116 penalties on offense alone, the fifth-most in the NFL. That added up to 964 penalty yards, third-most in the league. Time after time, the Seahawks would begin to gain momentum on offense, only for a flag or two to completely derail the drive. Anthony Bradford only played in 11 games this season, yet led the team with 10 penalties.
4
The Seahawks only had four plays on offense that went for at least 40 yards. That was the second-least among all NFL teams. Seattle lacked explosive plays at times, causing the opposing defense to bottle them in.
For reference, nine different teams had at least 10 plays of 40-plus yards. Seven of those teams are headed to the playoffs. With the talent Seattle has at wide receiver, this figure is tough to stomach.
55.7
Pro Football Network gave the Seahawks' offensive line a putrid 55.7 grade this season, which is an "F." That ranks 30th in the league. PFN stated: "On the season, Seattle’s unit is allowing a 40.0% pressure rate (31st) and an 8.3% sack rate (23rd). They’ve struggled whether opponents have blitzed or not, and their numbers all around leave much to be desired following plenty of investment in the line in recent years."
420
The Seahawks' defense is not without fault either. If there is one game that Seahawks fans should point to as to why Seattle will not be in the playoffs, it's their gutting loss to the Giants in October. The hapless Giants strolled into Seattle and amassed 420 total yards of offense — the same Giants that are 3-13 with one of the worst offenses in the NFL came to Seattle and bullied the Seahawks defense. Granted, Mike Macdonald got the defense on track after this game, but still, the loss counts.
