3 Seattle Seahawks players who desperately need bounce-back games in Week 2
The Seattle Seahawks are entering a crucial Week 2 matchup. After winning 10 games last season and revamping the offense, Seattle is 0-1 and would like to avoid falling to 0-2. That would effectively end any conversation about sneaking into the playoffs in 2025.
To avoid that fate against the red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers, several players are going to have to step up. In particular, these three stars need to have better outings in Week 2 to inspire any sort of confidence.
Kenneth Walker
The Seahawks must get better play out of Kenneth Walker. He's their star running back, but he was really disappointing on Sunday. Per next-gen stats, he was the least efficient running back in the NFL in Week 1, going east to west far too much instead of getting north and south to create yards.
Plus, his inability to get any yards on the penultimate offensive play inside the 10 set up the ensuing game-ending strip sack. Zach Charbonnet wasn't elite, but he was decidedly better. If Walker wants to retain his job and make sure the Seahawks actually have success, he needs to do better.
Sam Darnold
Speaking of that strip sack, Sam Darnold has to be better, too. He struggled, and that turnover is as back-breaking as they come. Maybe the silver lining is that he was 7-9 against pressure, but he only mustered up 52 yards in those situations.
He also can't just play buddy ball with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The receiver had 124 of Darnold's 150 passing yards. That's not going to get it done, as defenses will just start honing in on Darnold's favorite target and cause problems.
Riq Woolen
Most of the defense was really good on Sunday. Riq Woolen was not. He was credited with a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted. He also allowed 80 yards and a touchdown, and 49ers wide receivers gave him fits all afternoon.
He got beat twice for big plays on the 49ers final scoring drive to win the game, including the touchdown that won San Francisco the game. A tight end outplayed him for the ball after it appeared Woolen went for an interception instead of just knocking it down. The Seahawks can't afford such a weak spot on their defense.
