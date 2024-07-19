All Seahawks

3 Young Seattle Seahawks to Watch on Offense in Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks have ample young talent to display on the offensive side of the ball, and training camp will be crucial to getting them all up to speed.

Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks open up training camp next week on Tuesday, July 23, and it will be a crucial time for the offense with a lot of young talent looking to make their mark.

Here are three players still on rookie contracts who are in need of a good training camp:

QB Sam Howell

The Seahawks traded for Howell earlier this offseason to eventually have a chance to take over for Geno Smith as Seattle's starting quarterback.

After starting all 17 games for the Washington Commanders last season, Howell has shown he can be trusted with an offense. However, he only won four games as a starter for the Commanders, which is part of the reason why the team traded him and instead turned to No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels out of LSU.

This is Howell's first chance to prove the Seahawks right for trading for him in the first place.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba had a great first year, recording 63 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns. 

Wide receivers in their second year tend to be strong candidates for breakout seasons after they have learned the NFL game a little bit better. Now, JSN has the chance to show off his growth during the offseason in hopes of earning the trust of the coaching staff and being given a larger role in the offense in his second year.

G Christian Haynes 

There's a lot of uncertainty on the offensive line, and Haynes provides a potential solution for the Seahawks.

A third-round pick out of UConn, the Seahawks chose Haynes with the idea he could start someday. That day could be Week 1, but that will only happen if he can impress the coaching staff enough.

A strong camp will go a long way towards getting Haynes on the field sooner rather than later for the Seahawks.

Jeremy Brener

