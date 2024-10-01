5 Turning Points That Led to Seattle Seahawks Suffering First Loss
The Seahawks dropped their first game of the 2024 season in Detroit. In a tough road environment, Seattle was out-gunned while down several defensive starters. Still, the Seahawks showed fight in the 42-29 loss despite missing as many as five starters by the second half.
What were the five moments that led to the loss?
1:05 1st Quarter: DK Metcalf fumbles in Lions' territory
The Seahawks were down 7-0 quickly in the first quarter and were looking to respond. The offense crossed midfield and looked to be on a scoring drive of their own. Geno Smith connected with Metcalf at the Lions' 34 yard line. Then, the receiver fumbled after trying to muscle past the marker for a few extra yards. The Lions recovered and returned it to the 14-yard line. That killed the Seattle drive and swung momentum squarely in Detroit's favor in what could have been a 14-point swing.
5:11 2nd Quarter: Jahmyr Gibbs 1-yard touchdown run to increase Lions lead to 21-7
The Seahawks had just orchestrated a touchdown drive to cut the lead to seven. Just when Seattle seemed to be steadying the ship, the Lions went on a long drive of their own, however. After six plays and 69 yards, the Lions punched it in with their star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. That put the Lions up 21-7 and kept the Seahawks at arm's length after they had made it a one-score game. The Lions excelled at responding when it seemed like Seattle was gaining momentum.
2:52 3rd Quarter: Jared Goff 70-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams
You could argue this was the kill shot for Dan Campbell's team. Once again, the Seahawks had just pulled within one score on a touchdown drive, making it 28-20. The Lions took the field, looking to respond. Boy did they ever. Jared Goff hit Jameson Williams on a deep crossing route. He ran past all of Seattle defenders for a long touchdown run after the catch, putting the Lions back up by two scores at 35-20. Even though the Seahawks scored again to pull within one score, this big play seemed like a backbreaker.
9:18 4th Quarter: Tyler Lockett called for Offensive Pass Interference nullifying 4th Down Conversion
With the Seahawks trailing 35-27, they had their eyes set on tying the game with this drive. At first, they faced a manageable 4th and 3 from the Detroit 39 yard line. Instead of opting for a long field goal, Ryan Grubb's offense rolled the dice by going for it. They appeared to convert the 4th down attempt with Geno Smith finding Jaxon Smith-Njigba for necessary yardage to move the chains. Then, as it did several times in key spots on Monday night, a flag appeared. Tyler Lockett was called for a crushing offensive pass interference call that not only nullified the conversion, but pushed the Seahawks clear out of field goal range. The Seahawks were forced to punt. The Lions then drove down and scored a touchdown to essentially ice the game.
2:16 4th Quarter: Geno Smith pass incomplete for turnover on downs
With the smallest sliver of hope left, the Seahawks were knocking on the door down 15 points with just over two minutes left. The Seahawks got all the way down to the Lions' three yard line with 1st and Goal. Geno Smith then proceeded to throw four straight incompletions three yards away from the endzone. One was nearly an interception. On fourth down, the ball fell incomplete once again and ended the drive while trying to find Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone. Any slim chance the Seahawks had of coming back ended right then and there.