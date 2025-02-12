Another Saints coach could follow Klint Kubiak to Seahawks
As new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks to hit the ground running, filling out the rest of his coaching staff is easily his top priority.
He's already off to a solid start, as the Seahawks have already hired offensive line coach John Benton, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and offensive assistant Michael Byrne, but there's still a long way to go. Now, Kubiak could look to his old stomping grounds.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints have granted the Seahawks permission to speak with senior offensive assistant Rick Dennison. Kubiak was the Saints' offensive coordinator last season, so it's easy to see why he'd want a familiar face around.
Rapoport added that Dennison is "expected to join him [Kubiak] in Seattle if the sides can find a deal." He didn't say what position the Seahawks wanted to interview Dennison for, but it will probably be a senior role like the one he had with the Saints.
Dennison, 66, has 30 years of NFL coaching experience. He got his start as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos in 1995, and has since worked with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and most recently the Saints.
Most notably, Dennison served as the offensive coordinator for two separate stints with the Broncos - first in 2006-08 and then from 2015-16 - one with the Texans from 2010-13 and one with the . For the Bills in 2017. Texans stint and the second stint with the Broncos, his head coach was none other than Gary Kubiak, Klint's father. That's another strong connection between the two right there.
Both Klint Kubiak and head coach Mike Macdonald are relatively young at just 37 years old, so adding another veteran to the staff seems like a smart play. Furthermore, Dennison has some experience as an offensive line coach, and fixing that offensive line is definitely going to be a priority this offseason.
Altogether, it's a hire that makes a lot of sense for Seattle.
