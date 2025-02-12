Seattle Seahawks fullback options for the 2025 NFL season
In each of these last two seasons, the Seattle Seahawks finished 28th in the National Football League in rushing yards per game. In 2023, Pete Carroll’s club managed only 92.9 yards per game on the ground. In 2024, Mike Macdonald’s team ran for just 95.7 yards per contest. The ‘Hawks have been held to less than 100 yards rushing in half (18) of their last 34 contests.
You get the sense that new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, late of the New Orleans Saints, intends for that to change this upcoming season.
“I feel like (the run game) is important, because if you drop back 50 times in the game, it’s tough,” he stated this week. “You’ve got to be a balanced team. I think balance is important. Sometimes you’ve got to drop back 50 times to win the game, and sometimes you’ve got to run it 50 times. But when it all comes through, we want to be balanced, and we want to be able to win multiple ways.”
It’s ironic that Kubiak should mention the number 50. That’s how many times Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith was sacked in 2024. All told, the team allowed 54 quarterback traps, tied for the third-most in the league. Another think that Kubiak made clear was that the team would employ a fullback, something the ‘Hawks opted not to do in 2024.
Kubiak added that tight ends will be played in the fullback position and they don’t know if they’ll have to sign a player. “I’m excited about the guys we do have on the roster, we will play tight ends in the fullback position for sure, but that’s a process right now.”
If the Seahawks go the free-agent route, how about four-year pro Adam Prentice? There’s a short list of fullbacks graded by Pro Football Focus, and he ranks sixth amongst those seven names. However, he spent a year in Kubiak’s system with the Saints in ’24. The former undrafted free agent from South Carolina played in all seven games and made a career-high seven start. Prentice played 272 offensive snaps (25.0), easily a career-best.
Veterans such as Patrick Ricard (Ravens) and Michael Burton (Broncos) can also hit the free-agent market next month. However, Prentice seems like a logical move to rejoin his former offensive coordinator.
