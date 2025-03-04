4 best fits for former Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins
Rayshawn Jenkins' lone season with the Seattle Seahawks was a rollercoaster. He began the season as the team's starter, missed more than a month of the season with a hand injury and then filled the team's third safety role upon his return. Now, he's been released as a cap casualty.
Before his injury, Jenkins played well. He was a good run defender and returned a fumble recovery 102 yards for a touchdown in Week 5 versus the New York Giants — the third-longest fumble return score in NFL history, per ESPN research.
In 13 games, Jenkins also piled up 53 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. He likely would have remained the team's starting safety next to Julian Love had Coby Bryant not emerged as a late-season star for Seattle. In the end, however, Bryant earned the role.
Seattle saved $5.28 million against the 2025 cap, while also absorbing a $2.5 million dead cap hit. His release was part of a four-player cut spree by the team ahead of the free agency negotiation period opening on March 10.
Jenkins could be a target by safety-needy teams heading into next season. Here are four options that could be a fit for the eight-year veteran.
Buffalo Bills
Reaching the end of his rookie contract, Damar Hamlin is an unrestricted free agent after a career year in 2024. Hamlin totaled 89 tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass deflections and two interceptions in 14 games last season.
Jenkins and Hamlin have a similar downhill skillset, and the former might be cheaper in free agency. Considering Jenkins was cut from Seattle, he may be willing to accept a cheaper contract than Hamlin will to stick around in Buffalo. The Bills may turn to Cole Bishop or Cam Lewis as a starter, however, if they can't lock down Hamlin.
Indianapolis Colts
Three of Indianapolis' six safeties currently on the roster are either unrestricted or restricted free agents. Julian Blackmon was brought back on just a one-year deal ahead of last season and started 16 games last season next to Nick Cross. But the Colts' secondary struggled, and they may be looking to re-tool that group for 2025.
Jenkins may not be a long-term option, but he would provide a veteran presence on the Colts' defense. At the very least, he could be a quality third safety for the unit.
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins desperately need help at safety. Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland and Elijah Campbell are all unrestricted free agents, leaving only Patrick McMorris currently under contract for next season.
Miami's defense ranked fourth in yards allowed per game, so the franchise may try and keep its secondary intact. But that won't be easy to do with less than $1 million in available cap space heading into free agency. Jenkins could be an attractive depth or starting option to help plug those holes.
Minnesota Vikings
A post-Harrison Smith era will be coming for the Vikings soon, likely after the 2025 season. On top of that, 2021 fourth-round pick Camryn Bynum is an unrestricted free agent after starting all 17 games this past season.
Minnesota's pass defense was bottom-5 in the league in 2024 despite sustaining just two losses in the regular season, potentially pushing the Vikings to test out new options on the backend of the defense. Once again, Jenkins could fit in as a decent starter or third safety option for relatively cheap.
