NFL insider refutes report of Seahawks-Packers talks on DK Metcalf
Of the countless trade rumors surrounding Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, this one may have gained the most traction.
On Friday, Seahawks reporter Corbin Smith of Emerald City Spectrum - formerly of Seattle Seahawks On SI - reported that Seattle has held trade discussions with at least three teams, and specificially named the Green Bay Packers as one to keep an eye on. Packers reporter Peter Bukowski echoed that report, sending both fanbases into a frenzy.
Could it have been premature, though? Matt Schneidman, who covers the Packers for The Athletic, reported that there have been no negotiations between the two teams regarding Metcalf, directly contradicting the prior reports.
At the end of the day, it's impossible to know if there have truly been any discussions between the Seahawks and Packers, or any other team. Given comments made by Seattle's brass this week, though, it would make sense if there weren't any discussions.
First, Seahawks general manager John Schneider was reportedly "incredulous" after being asked about Metcalf's status this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. Second, head coach Mike Macdonald emphasized that they want to get Metcalf the ball more in 2025, a clear indication they want to keep him around.
"From my understanding, going into the Atlanta game, I think he was tops in the league in targets," Macdonald said. "It’s that trend of focus we’ve got on the offense that we’re shooting for, and then to Jaxon’s credit — and DK not being 100 percent in the second, third quarter of the season — it speaks to Jaxon’s development.
"But we want to get the ball to DK, we want to make sure that he’s a focal point of our offense for sure.”
Metcalf has only one more year remaining on his deal, hence the rumors spreading like wildfire in recent weeks. For the time being, Metcalf remains in Seattle with team leadership feeling like he's a part of the future.
