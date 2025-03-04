Seahawks cut 4 players, save more than $27 million
Successfully reaching 2025 cap compliance, the Seattle Seahawks cut four veteran players on Tuesday. The moves saved $27.25 million in cap room, per Over The Cap, freeing the franchise from its deficit before the free agency negotiation period opens on March 10.
The Seahawks released edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and right tackle George Fant. Jones and Jenkins were both significant contributors in 2024, but neither were effective enough to justify the contracts they were on.
Seattle now has about $16.4 million in available cap space ahead of the draft and free agency. That's while accruing about $18.4 million in dead money from Jones, Jenkins and Fant's contracts.
None of the releases were surprising, but it is curious not to see wide receiver Tyler Lockett as part of the cuts. The team met with Lockett's agents last week during the NFL Scouting Combine, and they may be nearing a conclusion on a restructured deal, which would explain why he is still with the team.
Jones signed a three-year, $51.5 million contract with the Seahawks in 2023, but never warranted that salary with his play. In two seasons with Seattle, Jones totaled 77 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits. He started 16 games in 2023 but just seven this past season as Mike Macdonald moved him to outside linebacker, hoping it would better suit his skill set.
Jenkins was permitted to seek a trade last week but is now free to sign with any team. He signed a two-year, $12 million contract before last season and began the campaign as Seattle's starter. Jenkins was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 16 with a hand injury and returned to a tertiary safety role following the rise of Coby Bryant.
Fant joined the Seahawks as a free agent before the 2024 season as insurance at the right tackle position. He started Seattle's season-opener but sustained a leg injury in that game that landed him on injured reserve, appearing in just one more game the remainder of the season.
Robertson-Harris was acquired midseason from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Initially, he was a steady contributor to the defense before trailing off late in the campaign. In 11 games with the Seahawks, Robertson-Harris tallied 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
With the scouting combine complete, Seattle was able to evaluate which positions they are targeting in the draft and free agency. That evaluation period is helpful for the team to decide what positions it opts to trim before acquiring new talent.
The cap savings now rank the Seahawks 23rd in available cap space for 2025. If they can work things out with Lockett, who carries nearly a $30.9 million cap hit next season. The team may want to spend some of that money elsewhere if they can make space.
