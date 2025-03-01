Seattle Seahawks met with third-ranked QB prospect in 2025 NFL draft class
For now all signs point to the Seattle Seahawks working out a contract extension with Geno Smith in the coming days. That doesn't mean they won't explore their other options for quarterbacks in 2025. John Schneider, Mike Macdonald and the rest of the front office are currently getting a look at the best college prospects in the country at the NFL Combine.
One of the biggest names to watch in that regard is Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, who's the third-ranked quarterback in this class. However, as both Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward have elected not to throw, Dart is the highest-ranked QB who we'll get to see throw.
In case you were wondering, yes, the Seahawks have met with Dart at the combine. Here's what Dart had to say about the team when he spoke with reporters this morning.
Prospect meetings are probably overrated as a metric for genuine interest, because most of the top-100 players will meet with most teams. Nevertheless, Dart is the highest-ranked quarterback who Seattle might be in range to draft this year, assuming the Seahawks have no interest in moving up for Ward or Sanders, which would come as a shock - even though they have met with Sanders.
Our best guess is Seattle will come to a new deal with Geno Smith and continue backing him up with Sam Howell for now. It's tough to see them investing a draft pick on a quarterback this year, given their historic aversion to rookie QBs and a relatively weak class. Once they have Smith secured, the next time they might be in the market for a QB will be around the trade deadline.
More Seahawks on SI stories
John Schneider has 3-word answer on Tyler Lockett’s future with Seahawks
Russell Wilson predicted to sign Geno Smith type contract in free agency
Mike Macdonald reveals Seattle Seahawks’ plan for star WR DK Metcalf
Rayshawn Jenkins scoop cements Coby Bryant’s rise with the Seahawks