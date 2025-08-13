The biggest challenge facing Seattle Seahawks is exactly what fans feared
The Seattle Seahawks had a big problem last year: the offensive line. It struggled to create good lanes for Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, and it couldn't really keep Geno Smith upright. Unfortunately, even Grey Zabel, who looks good so far, can't fix that in one offseason.
Sadly, with a good defense, a seemingly good quarterback, solid weapons, and quality coaching, the only major flaw the Seahawks have is up front on offense, and one insider posited that that would be the biggest challenge of 2025.
Offensive line remains biggest challenge facing Seahawks
Through one preseason game, the Seahawks looked better up front. Sure, the bar was on the floor, but any positive sign is much-needed after the struggles that unit has had for years.
Regrettably, it's still going to make or break the season. CBS Sports insider Jared Dubin said it would be their biggest challenge in 2025, which is problematic for offseason acquisition Sam Darnold.
"[Look at] how susceptible he has been to pressure behind porous offensive lines, compared with what he was able to do for most of the year in Minnesota," Dubin said. "He won't have the same type of infrastructure he was afforded with the Vikings."
Darnold does have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but he's not a powerful duo like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. "The Seahawks' clear weaknesses along the offensive line will leave him vulnerable to pressure, which has been a major issue for him in the past," Dubin noted.
The offensive line is not good, but it is likely going to be the biggest predictor of Sam Darnold's success. If he is protected, then he should be solid, as he proved last year that a good situation can bring the best out of him.
If they can't protect him, then Darnold will probably look like the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets versions of himself, and that would be terrible news for the Seahawks.
