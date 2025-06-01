Blockbuster trade proposal sends Cowboys' disgruntled defensive superstar to Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks revamped their offense this year when they replaced Geno Smith and DK Metcalf with Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp. The jury is out on whether those moves will pay off, but considering they had two disgruntled players, they did solid work by moving on quickly and adding established starters to help.
Now, with training camp quickly approaching, they could still find a way to bolster their roster. Seattle needs more help when it comes to rushing the passer, and Pro Football Network's Hayden Victoria says they could try and pull off a blockbuster trade with a player who is in the midst of his own contract negotiation.
MORE: Former Seahawks QB Geno Smith explains why he wanted to leave for the Raiders
Micah Parsons is entering his fifth season in the NFL, but the Dallas Cowboys have been hesitant to give him an extension. He's been a no-show at OTAs, leading to renewed trade talk, with Victoria naming Seattle a possible landing spot.
"Seattle has a strong roster but lacks a true game-changing edge rusher. With significant cap space after recent moves, the Seattle Seahawks could make a bold play for Parsons to anchor their defense for years to come."
It would be costly to add Parsons, both in terms of trade assets and salary. Dallas isn't looking to move on, but if they were to entertain any offer, it would have to include multiple first-rounders. If that's pulled off, Seattle would then need to sign Parsons to an extension, which would cost at least $40 million per season.
As fun as it sounds, this blockbuster trade might be a pipe dream.
