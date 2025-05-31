Seahawks OTAs: First look at Sam Darnold throwing to Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Whether the Seattle Seahawks take a step back compared to last season or a step forward in 2025 will depend in large part on how their new starting quarterback pairs with the team's new number one wide receiver. In the absence of Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, those roles are now held by Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, both of whom are coming off their first career Pro Bowl appearances.
It's way too early in the offseason to really learn anything about how this critical duo is meshing together. However, we do have our first early look at Darnold and JSN at work at Seahawks OTAs. Here's a brief clip of 14 throwing to 11.
OTA clips maybe popular on Twitter, but it may be more instructive to hear what Darnold's receivers are saying about him.
For one, veteran Cooper Kupp came away from his first practice in a Seahawks uniform impressed by Darnold's command of Klint Kubiak's offense.
JSN sounded a similar note following yesterday's practice at the VMAC, at one point comparing Darnold to a general. Here's what he said, per the official team website.
"He's really smart, he's in his playbook and can tell everybody what to do. He's a general out there."
Technically this is Darnold's first year running Kubiak's offense, but he worked in a similar scheme the last two seasons, first with the 49ers and then with the Vikings. It makes sense then that Darnold has a more-solid grasp of the scheme than you typically see from a quarterback adjusting to a new playbook.
Unfortunately we probably won't really get to see Darnold working with the first-team offense until Week 1 of the regular season - with the possible exception of a few preseason drives. So, until that happens whatever progress we hear about from practice is pretty much theoretical.
