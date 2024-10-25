By The Numbers: Seahawks vs. Bills
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to build off of their strong road win against the Atlanta Falcons as they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.
Given that these two franchises occupy different conferences, they don't play often and last played at Lumen Field way back in 2016. What stats and figures go into this matchup?
7
In 2020, the Seahawks and Bills engaged in an epic shootout. Seattle lost 44-34 at Orchard Park. Yet somehow, Seattle's pass rush notched seven sacks against Josh Allen, who is a tough quarterback to bring down. That ended up being a historic effort. The Seahawks defense allowed the most points in NFL history in a game which they recorded at least seven sacks.
20
Years since the Bills last won in Seattle. As mentioned, these two teams are in separate conferences. They do not visit each other's stadiums very often. The Bills have not come out of Seattle victorious since November 28, 2004 at then-Qwest Field. Bills running back Willis McGahee ran wild for four touchdowns in that contest.
29-5
Josh Allen's record when he goes a whole game without a giveaway. Notably, he is yet to throw an interception all season. He is entering rarified air of passing attempts and touchdowns without an interception. He has, however, lost two fumbles this year and has a history of being willing to take chances into double coverage with his cannon arm. If the Seahawks can create a turnover or two, the odds swing massively in their favor.
+9
Average scoring margin for the Bills. That ranks fourth-best in the NFL and the top margin in the AFC. When the Bills are rolling, they are a runaway train nearly impossible to stop. They have three 20-plus point victories this season including a 47-10 walloping of the Jaguars. On the flip side, they did get blown out by the Ravens, so they aren't invulnerable either.
200
The Bills are 4-0 this season when Josh Allen throws for at least 200 yards. Consequently, they are 1-2 when he fails to reach that plateau. It seems like a strong formula to win for the Seahawks is to limit Allen under 200 yards and force a turnover.
10-5
The Seahawks are 10-5 in their last 15 games against AFC foes. That includes opening up this 2024 season with three straight wins over AFC teams. With the general unfamiliarity between AFC and NFC teams, there is sometimes a level of unpredictability.
34
Greg Rousseau has 34 quarterback pressures this season. That ranks sixth among all defenders in the NFL. The Seahawks' patchwork offensive line will have their hands full keeping Rousseau out of the backfield.
312
The passing yards Bills safety Cam Lewis has allowed in coverage this season. That ranks as the most among all safeties, per Pro Football Focus. The Seahawks will have opportunities to push the ball downfield with Geno Smith and the passing game. With or without DK Metcalf, the Seahawks should have some success when targeting Lewis.
