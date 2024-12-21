By The Numbers: Seahawks vs. Vikings
With the playoff race now fully heated up, the Seattle Seahawks have a two-loss Minnesota Vikings team coming into Lumen Field on Sunday in Week 16. The Vikings have already clinched a playoff berth, while Seattle is still gunning for its spot.
What stats and figures go into this matchup as Seattle faces Minnesota for the first time since 2021?
8-1
The Seahawks have won eight of the last nine meetings with the Vikings, dating back to 2012. Of course, that includes the epic playoff game in Minnesota following the 2015 season. Who could forget this game, with the opening kickoff wind chill set at minus-25 degrees? Offense was at a premium. The Seahawks pulled a rabbit out of the hat, beating the Vikings 10-9 on a missed 27-yard field goal attempt by Blair Walsh, sending Seattle to the Divisional Round.
The Seahawks also won a last-second game against Minnesota in 2020. From the Minnesota 6-yard line and inside of 30 seconds to go in the game, trailing 26-21, Russell Wilson and Seattle threw three straight incompletions to bring up 4th and Goal. Wilson found DK Metcalf in the end zone on fourth down for a last-second, game-winning touchdown. The Vikings got the last laugh in the most recent matchup in 2021, with Kirk Cousins throwing three touchdowns in the 30-17 win.
653
Yards after contact for Aaron Jones. The Vikings acquired Aaron Jones after he left the NFC North rival Packers. Under Kevin O'Connell's offense, Jones is putting together one of the best seasons of his eight-year career. He already has over 1,300 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns. The Seahawks need to bring him down every chance they get. If the defense can hit Jones, they need to finish the job.
104.9
Everyone should appreciate what Sam Darnold has done this season. His passer rating sits at 104.9, which is fourth-best in the NFL. His previous career high in a season where he started the entire year was 84.3 in 2019 with the Jets. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has rejuvenated the much-maligned former third-overall pick. He is also fifth in passing touchdowns and sixth in yards. This is a different kind of Darnold than Seattle last saw him in 2022 with the Panthers (though Carolina won that game).
3.9
The Vikings have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. They average 3.9 rushing yards allowed per attempt, which is fourth-best in the NFL. The Seahawks will get Ken Walker III back for this game, meaning they will have their full stable of backs between him and Zach Charbonnet. Seattle must be careful not to bang their heads against the ball too much when trying to run. The Vikings have two of the top seven defenders in all the NFL in tackles for loss. Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel both have 15 tackles for loss. They can wreck any game plan involving running the ball.
28
Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy has six interceptions, which is second-most in the NFL. The Vikings are second as a team in the NFL in total takeaways with 28. With the Seahawks being an underdog, facing a hot 12-2 team, the last thing they can afford to do is turn the ball over. Murphy leads the team in interceptions and Greenard is fourth in forced fumbles.
7
The Vikings have won seven games in a row, including three on the road. Nothing about playing in Seattle will faze them. Seattle's defense needs to have an airtight game plan, especially in the first quarter. They cannot afford to fall down 14-0 right off the bat again, given how talented Minnesota's offense is.
96.5
Justin Jefferson is averaging 96.5 receiving yards per game over his five-year career. That is currently the all-time NFL record for a receiver. Seattle needs to utilize the talent they have in the secondary to hold Jefferson under that total.
