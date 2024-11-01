By The Numbers: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are set to do battle for the first of two games against one another on Sunday in Seattle. These NFC West rivals are very familiar with each other. What stats and figures go into the matchup?
54
This is the 54th meeting between the Seahawks and Rams. That marks the most among Seattle's NFC West rivals. The Seahawks own a slight edge at 27-26. The Rams can even the score with a win on Sunday.
2-5
The Seahawks are 2-5 in their last seven matchups against the Rams. It seemed as if Rams head coach Sean McVay had Pete Carroll's number. It will be fascinating to see what Mike Macdonald drums up to try and defend the Rams' fierce offensive attack. The Seahawks swept the matchup in the 2022 season but otherwise, it's been all Rams lately.
17
The last time the Rams and Seahawks met in Seattle, the Rams destroyed the Seahawks by 17 points. It was the beginning of the end for Pete Carroll in Seattle, as the defense looked hapless.
139.1
The Rams allow 139.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. The Seahawks' rushing attack is averaging a meager 89.3 yards per game, 29th in the league. If the Seahawks want to win this game, they need to take advantage of a vulnerable run defense for L.A. Ken Walker III has exceeded 80 rushing yards just once in six games this season. The offensive line needs to open up more holes and Seattle desperately needs this running game to get going to help open things up for Geno Smith and the passing game.
0
Losses that Matthew Stafford has to the Seahawks as the Rams' starting quarterback. Since coming over from Detroit, Stafford is 4-0 when he starts against the Seahawks. Seattle's lone two wins against the Stafford-era Rams came when he was hurt. John Wolford and Baker Mayfield were the signal callers for the two Seattle wins in 2022. Stafford has great command of McVay's offense and is tough to stop when they get rolling.
8
Rushing touchdowns for Rams running back Kyren Williams. That ranks second in the NFL, behind only Ravens star Derrick Henry. Much like when the Seahawks are on offense, the key to their win will be in the run game. This time, it will be containing Williams. Williams also has two touchdown receptions this year, as he can be a weapon in the passing game. Seattle's defense cannot afford to lose track of him.
999
Receiving yards Tyler Lockett has in his career against the Rams. That is the most against any team in the NFL in his career. With one more yard, he will notch 1,000 yards against the Rams' franchise. With Metcalf still not 100 percent, Lockett should get a few more looks his way and hopefully will be much more productive than the one catch for nine yards he posted last week against Buffalo.
