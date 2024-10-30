Report: Seahawks Host Veteran Edge Rusher For Visit
The Seattle Seahawks' pass rush has been up and down throughout the season, and with the trade deadline just around the corner, they could look to add even more depth on front.
Well, it appears the Seahawks are looking to do just that, only it's not the trade market they're looking to.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, Seattle is hosting veteran edge rusher Randy Gregory for a free-agent visit on Wednesday. Gregory, 31, has seven NFL seasons under his belt and could shore up the edge rusher position.
However, Gregory's story is more complicated than that. A 2015 second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, Gregory spent seven years in the Lone Star State, but missed more than two whole seasons due to suspensions for substance abuse. He still put up some solid numbers and tied his career-high with six sacks in 2021, his final season with the Cowboys.
After that, Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Denver Broncos during the 2022 offseason. To say he didn't live up to that contract would be an understatement, as he had just three sacks in 10 games witth Denver. He was unceremoniously traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a late-round pick swap last season, recording 2.5 sacks in 12 games.
As a free agent this offseason, Gregory signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to try and get back on track. However, he bizarrely no-showed the team's entire offseason program, leading to his release before the start of the season.
With all that baggage, any team that signs Gregory would be taking a risk. That said, maybe a reunion with Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who previously worked with Gregory as the Cowboys' defensive line coach, could help get him back on track.
