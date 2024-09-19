Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf 'Looking Forward' to Jalen Ramsey Matchup
One of nine teams yet to have a blemish on their record in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to stay undefeated through three weeks when they host the Miami Dolphins in a Week 3 matchup.
If the Seahawks want to win this weekend, their offense will have to continue showing the same poise it has in the first two games.
A big part of the offense has been wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has 13 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown through the first two games. Now, he gets another big matchup facing off against Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who he previously battled against numerous times when the standout defender played for the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.
"With any corner, whenever, you got a DB (defensive back) and a receiver going against each other, it always brings out the best competition, in my opinion, especially going against a great corner like that," Metcalf said. "But, I've had a good chance to go against two good corners in [Christian] Gonzalez and [Patrick] Surtain in the first two weeks. Looking forward to another battle. Nothing different, still football at the end of the day though."
Metcalf is very familiar with Ramsey, who played for the Rams from 2019-22. That previous experience could come into play on both sides as the two veterans look to make big plays for their team and get the upper hand in the latest matchup between stars.
Given how much of an impact the two of them have for their respective teams, it's possible that the winner of the Metcalf vs. Ramsey individual matchup could claim victory on Sunday.
Kickoff between the Dolphins and Seahawks is set for 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday. The game can be watched on CBS or Paramount+.