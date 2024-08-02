Can Seattle Seahawks UDFA Nelson Ceaser Make 53-Man Roster?
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Nelson Ceaser was surprised when he wasn't taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he may have landed in a favorable spot to make the 53-man roster with the Seahawks.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes Ceaser is the most likely undrafted free agent in Seattle to make the 53-man roster.
"Ceaser had great production as a pass-rusher at Houston. He's a bit undersized, but he had 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in his final season with the Cougars. He finished his collegiate career with 18 sacks in total," Ballentine writes. "Ceasar doesn't bring much to the table as a run-defender. B/R's Matt Holder projected him as a pass-rush specialist while giving him a fourth-round grade. The Seahawks have a decent trio of edge rushers in Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor, but with everyone learning a new system, Ceaser will be on equal footing with other depth competition."
Ceaser has some work to do during training camp competing alongside veterans, but the team didn't draft another outside linebacker or a defensive end, which could help his chances in making the roster. Ballentine also neglects to acknowledge former second-round pick Derick Hall, out of Auburn, is entering his second season in Seattle and has performed well in training camp.
If Ceaser can make a splash on special teams, that would significantly improve his chances of making the roster, but the likelihood remains slim.
Ceaser will get a decent opportunity to showcase what he has learned and continue to build his case for a spot on the 53-man roster in the Seahawks preseason opener next Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT from Lumen Field.