Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert Won't Play Versus Seattle Seahawks

Starting quarterback Justin Herbert will stay on the sidelines for the Los Angeles Chargers when the Seahawks visit for both teams' preseason opener on Aug. 10.

Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks to the media after the first day of training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks won't face off against Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the team's preseason opener next Saturday after the former No. 6 overall pick started the season on the wrong foot.

"Following yesterday’s practice, Justin Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot," the Chargers tweeted. "Doctors have recommended approximately two weeks in a boot — followed by a graduated return to play protocol — with the expectation that he will be ready for the start of the regular season."

With two weeks in a boot, that will keep him sidelined through the Seahawks vs. Chargers game on Aug. 10, which is in nine days.

With Herbert out, backup quarterbacks Easton Stick, Max Duggan and Casey Bauman should see just slightly more snaps, as Herbert likely would not have played much anyway.

Injuries are nothing new to Herbert, who broke his index finger last season and missed four games to end the year. The Chargers need Herbert back in order to return towards the top of the AFC West standings.

Last season, the Chargers went 5-12, marking the worst season in the Herbert era. It was a far cry from the team's 10-7 record and playoff berth in 2022.

There is hope that Herbert can recover in time to be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8, but with an injury involving his foot, the Chargers may want to be extremely cautious so they don't risk it getting worse.

