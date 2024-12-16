5 Turning Points in Seattle Seahawks' Disheartening Loss to Packers
The Seattle Seahawks got trounced by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in a 30-13 prime time blowout at Lumen Field.
How did Seattle get outclassed this badly under the lights in front of a prime time audience? Here are five moments that led to Seattle's demise.
9:19 1st Quarter: Josh Jacobs runs for one-yard touchdown
That moment doesn't seem all that significant on paper. However, it capped off a dominant opening drive for Green Bay. The hype before the game was Mike Macdonald's defense against Matt LaFleur's offense. LaFleur bested Macdonald emphatically on the opening 10-play, 63-yard, almost six-minute drive. It ended with a Jacobs touchdown, which set the tone for the rest of the game. Jacobs is a one-man wrecking crew against the Seahawks.
3:07 2nd Quarter: Geno Smith throws interception in the end zone
After nearly throwing a pick the play before, Smith doubled down on risky throws by hurling an ill-advised pass into the endzone, looking for paydirt. Instead, Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine came down with the interception. That killed what had been Seattle's most successful drive of the entire first half. With Seattle trailing 17-3, they desperately needed a score before the half. Instead, Smith's interception set up the Packers for a last-minute drive to kick a field goal. It was something of a 10-point swing, as Seattle entered halftime down 20-3.
11:35 3rd Quarter: Sataoa Laumea called for holding on 3rd and 19 after big pass play
Seattle was backed up, still trailing 20-3. Still, if the Seahawks were able to score a touchdown on this drive, there was still plenty of time to fully earse the large deficit. During the play, it appeared that Geno Smith had connected with Noah Fant for an enormous 20-yard gain and first down after facing 3rd and 19. Instead, it was called back due to Laumea's holding penalty. That forced Seattle into a shell on 3rd and 29 and one play later they punted it away. That penalty killed what could have been a momentum-swinging drive.
7:12 3rd Quarter: Geno Smith gets hurt
Let's face it, the game felt over once Smith went down. With the Seahawks still trailing 20-3, the Seahawks were once again driving to possibly cut the Packers lead to 10. Smith took a low hit (which was deemed legal since he only had one foot down on the ground). That buckled his leg and forced him to leave with an injury. Sam Howell was put in a tough situation and did nothing to make coaches or fans think he was the answer. His first two drives netted -6 yards.
5:27 4th Quarter: Sam Howell throws interception
Trailing 23-13, the Seahawks had the faintest heartbeat. If Howell could somehow guide a touchdown drive, it would be a one-score game with enough time to get a defensive stop and the ball back to Seattle's offense. However, Howell uncorked an unwise throw, right into the waiting arms of Green Bay linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. That extinguished the last gasp Seattle had and it set up Green Bay's soul-crushing final touchdown drive.
