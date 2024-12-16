'Didn't Feel Like Us': Seahawks' Offense Stuck in Mud vs. Packers
Falling short of expectations on Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks endured crippling injuries at key positions as the offense struggled to get rolling.
The result was a 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers under the Lumen Field lights. Seattle’s offense accumulated a season-low 208 yards of offense, which included just 93 in the second half following Geno Smith’s knee injury.
“It didn’t feel like us out there,” said Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had a team-high 10 catches for 83 yards in the defeat. “Timing [wise], it started off rough, obviously. Just tried to get back at the end of the game and it was too late for us.”
Smith-Njigba and running back Zach Charbonnet were the lone standouts on offense, as the offensive line allowed seven sacks for the third time this season. Neither Smith nor backup quarterback Sam Howell played well.
Charbonnet had limited opportunities but was efficient with his carries. Smith-Njigba, however, had another big game — logging his sixth straight contest with at least 70 yards receiving. He’s led the team in receiving yards in seven consecutive games.
It was the fifth game this season that Smith-Njigba was targeted more than 10 times. His connection with Howell and Smith was one of the few things working for the offense.
However, once Smith left the game early in the third quarter, the Seahawks’ offense struggled even more. Seattle sustained just one drive afterward for longer than three plays, and that possession was made up mostly of Charbonnet’s 24-yard touchdown run.
“I definitely know if [Smith] could be out there, he would be out there,” Smith-Njigba said. “Prayers go to him and hopefully we’ll get him back on Sunday … We have a next-man-up mentality. [Howell is] ready for the job and capable enough to do it. We’ve seen it in practice a million times. We just didn’t get the job done.”
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb didn’t show any interest in establishing the run after the Seahawks went down 14-0 in the first quarter. The Packers scored on each of their four first-half possessions, putting pressure on Seattle’s offense to produce.
As has been the case all season, the offense struggled when forced into a one-dimensional game plan.
“I think it’s more so when you’re playing catch up,” Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett said postgame. “But we’ve always used tempo in different occasions. We felt like we could switch it up and go tempo a little bit to catch them off guard and catch them in certain coverages that we want to take advantage of. But I think they did a great job early on of putting us into a place where we became one dimensional.”
Lockett had just one catch but finished with the most receiving yards (22) he’s had since Week 9. Last week, in Seattle’s Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Lockett played and was held without a catch for the first time since Week 13 of the 2019 season.
That’s been more a product of Smith-Njigba’s emergence and DK Metcalf’s continued threat, but the 10th-year veteran is on pace for his worst season since his third year in the NFL.
Seattle can’t put itself in situations where it has to abandon the run. Charbonnet scored a long rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter then didn’t receive another carry, despite getting the ball back trailing 23-13 with 10 minutes to play. Opportunities to run the football were there.
Even though Smith’s status remains unknown for Week 16, the Seahawks have a chance to bounce back against a two-loss Minnesota Vikings team on Sunday.
“Everything is still in front of us. All of our goals,” Smith-Njigba said. “We just have to get ready for next week. Be ready for Minnesota and get a win.”
