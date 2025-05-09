Colin Cowherd believes Seahawks could make deep run in NFL playoffs
For the second year in a row, no one seems to know what to make of the Seattle Seahawks.
After picking up 10 wins in Mike Macdonald's first season, the Seahawks radically overhauled their offense this offseason, particularly at quarterback and wide receiver. Their defense, which quietly became one of the league's best in the second half of the season, so they have that to be optimistic about at the very least.
Despite that, national outlets still don't seem very high on Seattle's chances. Most seem to have the Seahawks around the middle of the pack in their power rankings, but a select few have them near the bottom of the league.
Then there's Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, who believes the Seahawks could be one of the best teams in the NFC.
“I think Seattle is capable of winning multiple playoff games,” Cowherd said on his show, "The Herd." “I think Seattle can do it, the Rams can do it, Philly can do it, Detroit can do it. And that’s about it (in the NFC).
“I also think part of life is not just you ascending – it’s somebody else descending. I think the Niners have peaked. I said it two years ago. They’re too old, brittle and expensive.”
The NFC West is indeed more open than it has been in years past, mostly due to the San Francisco 49ers, who won the division in 2022 and 2023, losing a ton of talent in the offseason. The Los Angeles Rams seem to be the favorites to win the division, but they have plenty of questions themselves.
However, Cowherd is a fan of the Seahawks' offseason moves in isolation, not even considering what their rivals did.
“I just like their personnel,” Cowherd said. “The O-line needs to get better, no question, (but) they addressed that with their first pick. … So I think you get a rookie coach in his second year, you get more personnel that fits that rookie coach, and I just trust John (Schneider’s) picks and personnel decisions. I would have moved off DK Metcalf. I liked that move. So I just like what I see. … I like Seattle this year a lot.”
Cowherd picked the Rams to win the NFC West for the second-straight year, but as a wild card team, the Seahawks still might be able to do some damage.
