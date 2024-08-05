Connor Williams Negotiating With Seattle Seahawks, Expected to Sign in '48-72 Hours'
With the regular season drawing closer, the Seattle Seahawks look to be zeroing in on an upgrade for their offensive line.
After visiting with the team earlier in training camp, per agent Drew Rosenhaus via the Joe Rose Radio Show, free agent center Connor Williams continues to negotiate with the Seahawks on a contract and anticipates a deal will come together in the next 48 to 72 hours. Other teams remain in the mix as well.
Coming off a torn ACL suffered last December, Rosenhaus indicated Williams has made a remarkable recovery and would be ready to play in Week 1 if he chooses to sign with Seattle.
"He's healthy. He's going to be able to play in the first game," Rosenhaus said. "It is the most amazing recovery I have ever seen in my career."
The 27-year old Williams, a former second-round pick out of Texas in 2018, began his career as a left guard for the Cowboys, playing north of 3,300 snaps at the position in his first four seasons. He transitioned to center after signing with the Dolphins as a free agent before the 2022 season and thrived in coach Mike McDaniel's offense, ranking fourth and first in overall blocking grades via Pro Football Focus over the past two years respectively.
Last season, before going down in December with an ugly knee injury, Williams only allowed six quarterback pressures and a single sack on 280 pass blocking snaps and posted a 98.7 pass blocking efficiency rating, fifth-best among qualified centers.
With close to $10 million in salary cap space currently, the Seahawks would have a tough time meeting Williams reported contract demands on a one-year deal. However, a multi-year contract could spread the cap hit out and provide the team with an anchor for the middle of their offensive line, likely pushing second-year blocker Olu Oluwatimi out of the starting lineup.