All Seahawks

Connor Williams Negotiating With Seattle Seahawks, Expected to Sign in '48-72 Hours'

Ramping up negotiations as the 2024 season closes in, the Seahawks have their sights set on upgrading at the pivot position.

Corbin K. Smith

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Connor Williams (58) snaps the ball to Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during a wild card game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Connor Williams (58) snaps the ball to Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during a wild card game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the regular season drawing closer, the Seattle Seahawks look to be zeroing in on an upgrade for their offensive line.

After visiting with the team earlier in training camp, per agent Drew Rosenhaus via the Joe Rose Radio Show, free agent center Connor Williams continues to negotiate with the Seahawks on a contract and anticipates a deal will come together in the next 48 to 72 hours. Other teams remain in the mix as well.

Coming off a torn ACL suffered last December, Rosenhaus indicated Williams has made a remarkable recovery and would be ready to play in Week 1 if he chooses to sign with Seattle.

"He's healthy. He's going to be able to play in the first game," Rosenhaus said. "It is the most amazing recovery I have ever seen in my career."

The 27-year old Williams, a former second-round pick out of Texas in 2018, began his career as a left guard for the Cowboys, playing north of 3,300 snaps at the position in his first four seasons. He transitioned to center after signing with the Dolphins as a free agent before the 2022 season and thrived in coach Mike McDaniel's offense, ranking fourth and first in overall blocking grades via Pro Football Focus over the past two years respectively.

Last season, before going down in December with an ugly knee injury, Williams only allowed six quarterback pressures and a single sack on 280 pass blocking snaps and posted a 98.7 pass blocking efficiency rating, fifth-best among qualified centers.

With close to $10 million in salary cap space currently, the Seahawks would have a tough time meeting Williams reported contract demands on a one-year deal. However, a multi-year contract could spread the cap hit out and provide the team with an anchor for the middle of their offensive line, likely pushing second-year blocker Olu Oluwatimi out of the starting lineup.

Published |Modified
Corbin K. Smith

CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.

Home/Seahawks News