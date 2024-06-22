Could Seattle Seahawks Sign Free Agent Pass Rusher Before Training Camp?
The Seattle Seahawks have had a relatively quiet offseason so far, and with just training camp and the preseason to go, it seems likely it will stay that way.
However, there's always a chance of a last-minute signing just before training camp kicks off next month. On that front, ESPN's Aaron Schatz believes Seattle should sign free agent defensive end Carl Lawson as a "last move" to cap off the offseason.
"The Seahawks could use more camp competition at center for Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris, but the remaining free agent centers did not rate well in pressure rate allowed last season. So instead, let me suggest more defensive depth," Schatz writes. "You can never have too many pass rushers to rotate in, and while Lawson only played six games last season, he's still just two seasons removed from his seven-sack year with the Jets. He wouldn't cost much, and there's a good upside there."
Lawson, who turns 29 next week, has been on an interesting journey throughout his career. The 2017 fourth-round pick from Auburn has struggled with injuries over the years, but has managed to put together a solid 27 sacks in six NFL seasons, four with the Cincinnati Bengals and two with the New York Jets.
As Schatz mentions, Lawson will probably be available for very cheap when considering his injury history and the fact he didn't have any sacks last year for New York, especially this late in the offseason.
Seattle already has a decent set of pass rushers in Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, and Uchenna Nwosu, with the latter coming off an injury-plagued season. However, getting after the quarterback is one of the most important parts of the game today, so adding more depth to the pass rush wouldn't be a bad idea before camp starts.