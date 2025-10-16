DeMeco Ryans shares strong opinion on Seahawks' emerging superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba
There are many uncertainties going into Week 7 of the 2025 NFL Season. There are a few things for certain, such as the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) becoming serious playoff contenders, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best player on the team and potentially one of the top players in the league.
JSN has been on fire through the first few weeks of the season because of speed, reliability, and explosive playmaking. He had his biggest performance in the Seahawks' 20-12 Week 6 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught eight receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.
JSN's name and explosive play invoke fear in the opposing team's defenses and fans. The next team that has the tough task of potentially suppressing him is the Houston Texans, led by third-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Ryans had strong opinions regarding JSN's playmaking abilities and how much he could be a problem for opposing defenses:
"JSN has done an outstanding job this year for Seattle. Darnold has found a nice target to throw to, and he's made that entire offense go. Whether you're covering him or not, he's making explosive plays game after game. He continues to show up. JSN, he's definitely having a Pro Bowl-caliber year. He's doing an outstanding job."
JSN has caught 42 receptions for a league-high 696 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions in six games this season. He has easily been one of the best offensive players in the league, regardless of position. At the rate he is going, he will be named to his second Pro Bowl, become a first-team All-Pro selection for the first time in his career, and be named the league's offensive player of the year.
The Texans are going to have a tough matchup against the Seahawks’ offense, but Seattle will also have a tough matchup. The Seahawks will face one of their toughest defenses yet this season in Week 7. Houston’s defense ranks first in the league in points allowed per game (12.2) and fifth in passing yards allowed per game (175.2).
One of their top defensive backs on the team isn't having a great season, but he has the chance to turn it around quickly. Stingley has accounted for an overall grade of 47.6 from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 145th among the 171 qualified 171 cornerbacks. He has allowed 13 receptions for an average of 15.8 yards per reception.
This Week 7 matchup will be a tough one for JSN and the Seahawks, but they have the fifth-ranked scoring offense (27.7 points per game) and the fourth-ranked passing offense (252.2 passing yards per game) for several reasons. Darnold has been stellar all season, and he has good targets in wide receiver Cooper Kupp, tight end A.J. Barner, and rookie wide receiver Tory Horton to help with the offense. Week 7's home game will require another elite performance from JSN to secure the Seahawks' fifth win in seven games. JSN, however, should be a huge reason for the outcome.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks need to make trade proposal for Browns' Pro Bowl player
Floundering Seahawks second-rounder among NFL players with the most to prove
NFL analyst identifies what Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is doing best
Sam Darnold earns another bump in latest NFL quarterback power rankings