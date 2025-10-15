Seahawks need to make trade proposal for Browns' Pro Bowl player
There aren't many weak links for the Seattle Seahawks' offense through the first six games of the season. Seattle currently ranks fifth in the league in points per game (27.7) and fourth in passing yards per game (252.2).
If there is one area that the Seahawks could improve offensively, it would be in the running game. Seattle is currently averaging 104.2 rushing yards per game, 24th in the league. They have reliable run-blockers and a great first-string running back in Kenneth Walker III. There are concerns over the Seahawks' usage of Walker and Zach Charbonnet.
While there are solid moments with their offensive tackles and good development of rookie guard Grey Zabel, there are concerns at the right guard with Anthony Bradford.
He has been trending on X and other social media outlets for his lackluster, embarrassing performance in the Week 4 road win at the Arizona Cardinals. Pro Football Focus has given Bradford an overall grade of 47.9, which is 90th among the 109 qualified guards across the league. PFF has also given him a 56.6 run block grade and a 21.7 pass block grade. His pass block grade is 94th among the same qualified guards in the league.
It is time for the Seahawks to make an upgrade at the right position, a constant problem. It isn’t enough to try out Christian Haynes at the position; they might need to look at another team’s roster for the answer.
The Seahawks should look at the Cleveland Browns to check and see if there is a potential rebuild coming along.
At 1-5, the Browns are one of the worst teams in the league, but there are great options for the Seahawks to attempt a trade for, including guards Wyatt Teller or Joel Bitonio.
Teller is a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2021 to 2023. One reason he was potentially not named a Pro Bowler last season was that he missed four games. He has earned a PFF grade of 70 in each of the seasons since 2020. This season, he (along with the Browns) is having a rough season, but Teller still has a run block grade of 66.8.
Teller plays right guard for the Browns, so it would be easy for the Seahawks to slot him there and create a much more complete offensive line.
Another option the Seahawks could go for with the Browns is Bitonio. He has been one of Cleveland's most consistent offensive linemen since Joe Thomas retired. Bitonio is coming off his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl season last year. He has also been named a two-time first-team All-Pro in 2021 and 2022.
His biggest drawback is that he just turned 34 years old. He is also in the final year of his contract after having it restructured.
The trade to get one of these offensive linemen might not be large due to their age and how much in a rebuild the Browns are. This is why the Seahawks should act now on upgrading the interior offensive line.
