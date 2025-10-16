NFL analyst identifies what Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is doing best
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is performing above expectations in his first season with the team.
The former No. 3 overall pick is 4-2 through his first six games with the Seahawks, which is a positive sign for the team as it fights for a playoff spot. ESPN insider Brady Henderson praised Darnold for managing to move the ball downfield despite being in a run-heavy offense.
"Darnold is a hair behind Daniel Jones and Dak Prescott for third in QBR, showing that his breakout season in Minnesota was neither a fluke nor solely a product of Kevin O'Connell's coaching," Henderson wrote.
"He leads the NFL in both air yards per attempt (9.0) and yards per attempt (9.6), while owning the sixth-lowest sack rate (4.1%). That means he's pushing the ball downfield with success and not holding on to it too long. Despite operating in the league's most run-heavy offense, several of his passing touchdowns have come on plays in which he has escaped pressure and made accurate throws on the run. That's proving to be perhaps his best skill."
Darnold doing good job for Seahawks
Darnold has done a decent job managing the game for the Seahawks, leading to four wins on the season. However, the team's two losses can be directly linked to mistakes Darnold has made during these games.
"Both of the Seahawks' losses included a Darnold turnover in the final minute when they had the ball with a chance to win," Henderson wrote.
"In Week 1, he drove Seattle to the 49ers' 9-yard line before right tackle Abraham Lucas got beaten badly by defensive end Nick Bosa for a game-ending strip sack. In Week 5, his hurried attempt at a throwaway bounced off a defender for an interception. Tampa Bay drove for a game-winning field goal, and Darnold said postgame he could have changed the protection to account for the free rusher."
Darnold is doing what he needs to do to help the Seahawks win games, but he is also the reason why the team isn't undefeated. As long as he continues to clean up his mistakes during the season, the Seahawks should be in prime position to pull out a lot of wins in 2025.
The Seahawks are back in action against the Houston Texans in Week 7's edition of Monday Night Football.
