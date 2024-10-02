Detroit Lions CB Calls Out Officials vs. Seattle Seahawks
As has been the case far too often this season, the officials were a storyline once again in Monday night's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
The two teams combined for 21 penalties on Monday, with Detroit receiving 12 for 101 yards and Seattle receiving nine for 70 yards. Neither side was particularly happy with the officiating, but Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III took it a step further.
Davis received three flags for defensive pass interference but particularly took issue with the one he received on a failed two-point conversion. Even though the Seahawks failed on the re-do as well, Davis not only went up to an official and asked if he deserved another penalty, but outright called out the referees after the game.
"I don't want to get fined because they are sensitive about this, but honestly bro, I can't say what I want to say, but honestly it's just like I felt as if they were just on the Seahawks' side today," Davis said, per the Detroit Free Press. "I don't know what I did. Maybe I should take them to dinner or something, I don't know. Follow them on Instagram, I don't know. But today was not my day.
"They were just calling PIs that’s like not even, I’m not even grabbing. It's not even like, 'Oh my gosh.' It was just like touch-touch, bang-bang stuff, which is football, which is battling. And DK [Metcalf] is a physical receiver, so that's going to happen when you get a physical [corner] and a physical receiver, you got to let us play ball."
Despite what Davis may say, the Seahawks weren't particularly happy with that sequence either. On the play that got called back due to Davis' penalty, Metcalf appeared to have clear possession in the corner of the end zone, but officials ruled it incomplete. That would've made it so Detroit led 28-22 instead of 28-20, and while those extra two points probably wouldn't have changed the game too much, it's still a frustrating mistake that cost Seattle points.
What's done is done, though, and the Seahawks now look to rebound when they host the New York Giants on Sunday.