Ernest Jones, Tyrice Knight 'Continue to Grow Together' in Seahawks' Defense
GLENDALE, Ari. - Dropping back into his zone responsibility with his body parallel to the sideline, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV kept his focus on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as the signal caller took a two-step drop out of shotgun and scanned the field.
Playing with the instincts and awareness that already have endeared him to his new coaches and teammates in Seattle, Jones quickly pivoted back to his left, letting Murray's eyes take him to the football. With Marvin Harrison Jr. running a crosser over the middle, he caught the quarterback by surprise undercutting the route and recording his first interception of the season, making it look as if he was the intended receiver with the pass thrown right to him.
Carrying the ball like a loaf of bread away from his body, Jones promptly took off, receiving a lead block from his new battery mate Tyrice Knight. The rookie linebacker put James Conner onto his back, and though the veteran running back managed to stick an arm out to trip up Jones while sprawled out on the ground, the return set up the Seahawks with excellent field position in the red zone, setting up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
While Knight's pancake won't show up in the box score, Jones has quickly come to expect such efforts from his partner in crime in the middle, as the rookie has been a key component of Seattle's defensive resurgence amid a winning streak that reached four games with a 30-18 win over Arizona at State Farm Stadium.
“That’s my guy. He’s balling," Jones said of Knight after the game. "A young guy playing some great football, and I’m excited about his career. Let’s continue to grow together.”
Successfully baiting Murray into believing Harrison Jr. was open before jumping the route, Jones' interception stood out as one of the highlight plays for the Seahawks on Sunday, as the turnover immediately turned into seven points. In addition, he added eight combined tackles, including a pair of run stops that netted fewer than two yards, continuing to be a tackling machine attacking the line of scrimmage and flying sideline to sideline.
But even without an interception to his name, Knight shined just as brightly in his sixth career start, helping Seattle hold Arizona under 20 points for the second time in three weeks. Aside from recording a team-best 12 combined tackles, he swatted away a screen pass while coming on a blitz off the edge and later stuck with Harrison Jr. in stride on a drag route working out of the slot, extending his arm in front of the receiver for an impressive pass breakup.
Having learned under the tutelage of former Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner when they played together in Los Angeles two seasons ago, Jones told reporters after Sunday's win that he has embraced a similar mentor role working with Knight, who he sees as a clone of him in many ways, starting with his study habits and his attention for details while preparing for games.
“He does a great job. We’re always together in the building, always watching film together," Jones commented. "So, we see the game through the same lens. It’s easy with us two. We’re the same person, almost.”
That chemistry has been evident on the field since Jones and Knight first started together against the 49ers four weeks ago. Shutting down Christian McCaffrey and a typically dynamic rushing attack, the two linebackers combined for 23 tackles and a quarterback hit, limiting San Francisco to just 17 points. One week later, they tallied 19 tackles and Knight recorded his first career sack as Arizona failed to find the end zone in a 16-6 win at Lumen Field.
While other factors have contributed to Seattle's recent defensive success, including an All-Pro turn by Leonard Williams in the trenches and stellar secondary play, it shouldn't be a coincidence that the changing of the guard at linebacker has coincided with the current four-game win streak. Since Knight replaced former starter Tyrel Dodson, the defense has allowed under 14 points per game, fewer than 200 passing yards per game, and fewer than 100 rushing yards per game.
Extrapolating those numbers over a 17-game season, the Seahawks would rank first in scoring defense, seventh in rushing defense, and eighth in passing defense, a remarkable improvement from the first nine games before Jones and Knight paired up at linebacker. With them leading the charge, the rest of the defense has followed suit, transforming the unit into one of the NFL's best seemingly overnight.
“I think defensively, our unit is just coming closer as a brotherhood, as a friendship," Jones said. "We’re also out there playing relentless. We’re playing each play as its own, not worrying about what’s happening or what’s the outcome of plays. Just going hard.”
Entrenched in a tight playoff race, Jones and Knight will continue to be tested in upcoming weeks with the Packers and Vikings rolling into town. Green Bay boasts a top-five rushing attack anchored by star Josh Jacobs and has a rising tight end in Tucker Kraft, while Minnesota has carved up opponents with a passing game that puts great strain on linebackers attacking the middle of the field and has a talented back of its own in do-it-all threat Aaron Jones.
Given the talent and coaching chops those two opponents possess - as well as a looming rematch with the high-octane Rams - Jones and Knight will have to keep elevating their respective games for the Seahawks to keep winning games and stay atop the competitive NFC West, which still has all four teams within two games of one another.
But after struggling mightily to defend the pass and run earlier in the season while breaking in a new scheme under a new coaching staff and enduring expected growing pains, thanks to Macdonald pushing the right buttons at linebacker, Seattle looks to be in good hands with Jones and Knight blossoming together, providing no shortage of excitement for both the present and the future with them serving as the heartbeat in the middle of the defense.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Approaching Every Game With Championship Mindset
Game Recap: Takeaways, Improved Run Game Power Seahawks to Win Over Cardinals
Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Land Early Punches, Secure 30-18 Win Over Cardinals
Halftime Observations: Interceptions Guide Seahawks to 24-10 Lead vs. Cardinals
5 Turning Points in Seahawks' Crucial Road Win Over Cardinals