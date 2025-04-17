ESPN suggests Seahawks fill 2 of 3 big holes up front with Georgia teammates
The Seattle Seahawks have two picks in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could use both of them on former national champion teammates.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has the Seahawks taking Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge at No. 50 before his college teammate Jared Wilson at No. 52.
“I’m kind of fascinated by the idea of putting teammates together, because they’re comfortable playing next to one another,” Miller said on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “There’s not going to be that learning curve of, ‘OK, I’ve gotta figure out this center I’m playing next to.’ So if you draft these guys and put Wilson and Ratledge together, you’ve already got some chemistry on your offense line.
“The data shows that continuity and chemistry on the offensive line matters a ton. Teams work so hard to keep their starting five together once they get one. So you bring in two players who already have that relationship and that trust in each other, I think you’re cheating the game a little bit if you can bring in two teammates.”
There will already be a challenge for the Seahawks offense learning a new scheme along with a quarterback who is in his first year with the team.
Giving the Seahawks any advantage possible could be the difference between making the playoffs or sitting on the couch in January, so adding the two Bulldogs could be a wise move for the Seahawks.
They shouldn't prioritize their chemistry if there is a better player available, but the Seahawks have an intriguing option if both are available in the second round.
