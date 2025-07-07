Fantasy expert labels Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold potential bust in 2025
Sam Darnold was a surprise star in 2024 for the Minnesota Vikings. After playing for three teams since being selected third overall in the 2018 NFL draft, Darnold finally caught on with his fourth franchise. Unfortunately for him, he only got that shot due to an injury suffered by J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota decided to give their first-round pick the starting job back this season, which led to Darnold signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
Set to replace Geno Smith, Darnold has a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Not only is he replacing a veteran who had plenty of success, but he's also playing on a three-year contract that could be voided after one year. If that's not enough pressure, the Seahawks selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round to develop behind Darnold.
MORE: Can Mike Macdonald produce another all-time great defense in Year 2 with Seahawks?
Seattle is banking on that pressure pulling the best out of Darnold, but not everyone believes that will happen. ESPN's Tyler Fulghum, for example, selected the Seattle signal-caller as his potential bust at the position this year.
For what it's worth, Fulghum is using the bust label for fantasy purposes, which doesn't always equate to being a bust in real NFL. Still, it's another example of the long odds and criticism Darnold is facing this season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba reminds Cooper Kupp of dynamic former teammate
Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs
John Schneider on what the Seahawks saw evaluating Jalen Milroe
Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025